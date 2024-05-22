Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 79.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Datadog by 2.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $122.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average of $121.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,897,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,897,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 712,402 shares of company stock valued at $89,071,727. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

