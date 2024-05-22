Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 53,838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,105,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,892,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.95. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

