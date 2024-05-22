Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.