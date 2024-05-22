VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Stake Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 58,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1,851.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 492,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 393,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ UITB opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.1358 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

