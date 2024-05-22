Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,688,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FMIL stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

