Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,333 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,368,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.2 %

ET opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

