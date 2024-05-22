Evercore ISI Cuts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.44.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $224.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.74. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.