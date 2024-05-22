Truist Financial Increases Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target to $270.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $252.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $285.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $157.85 and a 12-month high of $286.23.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

