PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,713 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.07.

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $252.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.12 and a 200 day moving average of $256.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

