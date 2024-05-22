UBS Group AG Purchases 1,126,328 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,856,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $120,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PREF opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

