ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Insider Sells $70,331.04 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) insider Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $70,331.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $562,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ProKidney Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ PROK opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. ProKidney Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

Get ProKidney alerts:

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. On average, analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the third quarter worth $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the first quarter worth $32,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ProKidney

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.