PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 23,007 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,447,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,722,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,331,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 944,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,374,000 after purchasing an additional 123,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,292 shares of company stock worth $15,670,096 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCI opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

