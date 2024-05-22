BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $16.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 130,207 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.07%.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,061,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,333,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,260,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,852,822.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 47,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

–

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.