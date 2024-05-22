BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.13 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

