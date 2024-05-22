BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 11,571 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 899.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in DaVita by 62.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in DaVita by 7.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DaVita by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $145.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

