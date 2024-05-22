Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.25 (OTC:NFPC)

Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (OTC:NFPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.
Northfield Precision Instrument Price Performance
Shares of OTC NFPC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Northfield Precision Instrument has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.
About Northfield Precision Instrument
