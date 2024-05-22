Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2143 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Valeo Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. Valeo has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Get Valeo alerts:

About Valeo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.