Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2143 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Valeo Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. Valeo has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $12.21.
About Valeo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valeo
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Reddit’s OpenAI Partnership Brings a Fresh New Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.