Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.560-5.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion-$8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.0 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.420 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.20.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 3.7 %

PANW stock opened at $311.66 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.74 and its 200 day moving average is $299.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

