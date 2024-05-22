Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
