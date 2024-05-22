XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in XPO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in XPO by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in XPO by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in XPO by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

XPO Price Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.54.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.