Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $6,358,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,469,586.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,637 shares of company stock valued at $46,088,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.13, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.34.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

