Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 103,222 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,384,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after buying an additional 116,458 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,032,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

