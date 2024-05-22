Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $799,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

