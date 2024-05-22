Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 37 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $551.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.67 and a 200-day moving average of $512.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

