Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $801,000 Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,655,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $82,209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 16,621.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 219,742 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,221,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 189,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $23,934,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $218.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $220.37.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

