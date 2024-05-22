Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 319 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,884 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.3% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.6% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 56,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 953.1% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 850,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 106,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

