Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.000-12.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.0 billion-$85.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.4 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

LOW stock opened at $224.82 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an average rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.67.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

