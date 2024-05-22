Kujira Price Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00002458 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $187.48 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kujira has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.68049375 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,381,508.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

