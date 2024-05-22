Acala Token (ACA) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Acala Token has a total market cap of $100.97 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011115 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,994.51 or 0.99942319 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00011460 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00107251 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10650934 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,509,569.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.