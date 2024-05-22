Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Amer Sports also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.40 EPS.
Amer Sports Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of NYSE AS opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. Amer Sports has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03.
Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amer Sports Company Profile
Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.
