13,982 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

