Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

