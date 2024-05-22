Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $886,000 in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:THG opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.10. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $138.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

