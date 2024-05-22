Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.13% of Ducommun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $854.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

