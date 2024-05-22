Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Ashland by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Ashland Trading Down 0.9 %

ASH opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.