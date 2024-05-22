Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $546.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.51. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.18 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $588.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

