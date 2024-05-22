Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $881,000 Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 13.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

