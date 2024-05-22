Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 14,028 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 272.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,195,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 208.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 161,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $416,018.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 6,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $416,018.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,039 shares of company stock worth $2,133,412 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Pegasystems Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of PEGA opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

