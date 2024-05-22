Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HealthEquity by 92.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,975. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HealthEquity Price Performance
HQY opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
