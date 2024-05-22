Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HealthEquity by 92.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,904.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,975. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HQY opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.27. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

