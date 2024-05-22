Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 86,307 Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of Adecoagro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 6,935.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 75,044 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $2,294,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Adecoagro Price Performance

NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

