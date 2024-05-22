Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 59,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,474 shares of company stock worth $188,917 in the last ninety days. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.