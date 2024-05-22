KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Declares Dividend of $0.23

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2337 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.
KBC Group Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.
KBC Group Company Profile
