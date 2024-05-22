Avingtrans plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Avingtrans Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AVG stock opened at GBX 412.51 ($5.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 404.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 384.41. Avingtrans has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 454.85 ($5.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The stock has a market cap of £136.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2,210.52 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Avingtrans news, insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.96), for a total value of £21,060 ($26,766.65). In other news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.70), for a total value of £103,230 ($131,202.34). Also, insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.96), for a total transaction of £21,060 ($26,766.65). 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

