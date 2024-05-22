Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $16.32

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.32, but opened at $16.75. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 390,314 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $2,046,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $3,897,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

