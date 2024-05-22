Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.35 Per Share

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fintel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FNTL stock opened at GBX 299.24 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Fintel has a 1 year low of GBX 183.64 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 314.99 ($4.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4,344.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Fintel

In other news, insider David Thompson purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £48,800 ($62,023.39). In other Fintel news, insider David Thompson acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £48,800 ($62,023.39). Also, insider Neil Martin Stevens sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.88), for a total transaction of £915,000 ($1,162,938.49). 43.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

