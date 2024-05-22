Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.60

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON APTD opened at GBX 343 ($4.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4,900.00 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 293.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. Aptitude Software Group has a 1-year low of GBX 224.50 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 370.25 ($4.71).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.97) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

