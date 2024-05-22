Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $287.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. Equities analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Poseida Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 89.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 830,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 391,801 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 177.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 280.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 473,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

