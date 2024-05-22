Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $46.61

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.61, but opened at $47.67. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 45,804 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $757.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 105.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 168,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 189.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

