Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Velocity Composites (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s current price.

Velocity Composites Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VEL stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.50) on Wednesday. Velocity Composites has a fifty-two week low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Beaden bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £3,875 ($4,925.01). Insiders own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

