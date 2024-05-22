Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Affirm were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Affirm by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Affirm by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.